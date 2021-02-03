Chinese rolls with sleeping pills given to passengers in bus

A youth has stolen jewelry and money from two women travelling in a long-distance bus after offering them Chinese rolls filled with sleeping pills.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the two women were travelling in a bus plying from Anuradhapura to Colombo at the time of the incident.

He said the youth has gotten friendly with the two women and had offered them Chinese rolls, and after consuming the food the two women had fallen asleep.

Thereafter, the youth is reported to have stolen money and jewelry from the unconscious women and had gotten off the bus midway.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the stolen jewelry and money amount to nearly Rs. 200,000.

The victims had been admitted to hospital following the incident which took place on Monday (01).

The women had thereafter provided statements at the Saliyawewa Police over the last two days.

The Police Spokesman said the Saliyawewa Police have commenced investigations to apprehend the youth.

DIG Ajith Rohana further requested the public to refrain from obtaining food from unknown individuals while travelling in public transportations.

He also pointed out that there was a significant increase in such thefts and for the public to remain vigilant. (Colombo Gazette)