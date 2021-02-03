Barista’s Share the Meal Campaign brings hope to children of SOSINDIA

In an effort to spread the true meaning of Christmas, Sri Lanka’s largest and most sought after coffee house chain Barista spearheaded a campaign in December titled “Share a Meal”. Partnering with the SOS Children’s Villages, the campaign drew much enthusiasm and donations for feeding the children. On the 25th of January, the Barista Management visited the SOS Children’s Village in Piliyandala to hand over the funds collected. The donations were handed over by the Marketing Manager for Barista, Anushka Gunatilleke and accepted by the National Director for SOS Children’s Villages in Sri Lanka, Divakar Ratnadurai, in the presence of former Sri Lankan National Cricketer and Ambassador for SOS Deshamanya Roshan Mahanama.

Under the campaign customers were invited to purchase CSR coupons priced at Rs.150 which is equivalent to the cost to feed one child for an entire day. These coupons were available at all Barista outlets, as well as through Uber Eats and PickMe Food. Further, 10% from Barista’s entire Christmas menu was also donated.

Speaking on the campaign Barista’s General Manager Dilupa Pathirana noted, “Each year Barista carries out a CSR campaign to give back to society in whatever way we can. Last year it was all the more meaningful for us to do something positive for the SOS Children’s Villages that were not getting enough donations due to the current situation. We are thankful to UberEats Sri Lanka and PickMe Food for partnering with us in this endeavor to have the coupons available on their delivery platforms. Gracious thanks also goes out to all our valuable customers who despite their own hardships came on board to support the cause”.

Additionally, Barista also took along their mobile coffee truck to the SOS Chidlren’s Village and handed out free coffee and cake for all the children, mothers and staff at the premises.

SOS Children’s Villages is present in 136 countries with over 70 years of expertise in caring for children without parental care all. Not only this, the organization strengthens poverty-stricken families on the verge of breaking down and empowers youth in need through career-oriented vocational training via many of its projects. In Sri Lanka, SOS Children’s Villages have served the public for almost 40 years since it first set foot in Sri Lanka in 1981. There are six SOS Children’s Villages in Sri Lanka located in Piliyandala, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, and Jaffna. However, the coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected donations which this organization depends on to care for children without parental care. Therefore, SOS Children’s Villages is reaching out in every possible way it can to get help in caring for such children in Sri Lanka.