AG forwards indictments against former ETI Directors

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today forwarded indictments against the former Directors of Swarnamahala Jewellers Pvt Ltd and ETI Finance.

The AG’s Coordinating Officers State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne told Colombo Gazette that the Attorney General filed the indictments at the Colombo High Court.

She said the indictments were filed under the Finance Business Act on charges of running a financial business without a valid license.

Jeevaka, Asanka, and Deepa Edirisinghe were arrested on 05th January, while Nalaka Edirisinghe surrendered to the CID the following day.

They were charged of misappropriation, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and other offences under the Finance and Business ACT.

The former Directors were accused of unauthorized acceptance of deposits of Rs. 13.7 billion, misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating irregularities concerning ETI Finance found that ETI Investments had not followed the proper procedures in their conduct from its inception.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court later granted bail to the four former Directors of ETI Finance on 15th January 2021. (Colombo Gazette)