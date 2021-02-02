Seylan Bank partners Yara Technologies to provide Merchant Portal Services

Seylan Bank announced its partnership with Yara Technologies (Pvt) Ltd to facilitate their range of digital payments through Seylan Merchant Portal, the first fully-fledged, multipurpose digital payment platform that offers a safer and more convenient option to carry out digital transactions.

The Seylan Merchant Portal platform will spruce up the Yara Technologies’ Ed-Tech platform ‘Talkative Parents’. The platform connects schools, teachers, parents and students via one integrated solution consisting of digital communication, e-learning and school fees payments. Through this partnership, Seylan Bank provides a fully customizable payment platform allowing users to make school fee payments seamlessly with just “one-click” through the “pay” button available on the Talkative Parents platform.

A striking feature of the platform is that it enables merchants to keep track of their payments and customer spend history with a range of different insights, further enhancing merchant reconciliation convenience, along with the ability to accept payments seamlessly to provide a greater customer experience. The platform is created to provide schools and educational institutions with an easy-to-use, convenient yet simple product which is data-efficient and accessible through any smartphone.

Being at the forefront of modern digital trade in the banking sector of Sri Lanka, Seylan Bank, the bank with a heart, believes in enabling the business community and entrepreneurs of the nation with tools to suit modern-day digital commerce. Through the use of the Seylan Merchant Portal, the Bank aims to enhance customer experience and convenience through innovative digital transformations.

About Yara Technologies (Pvt) Ltd

Yara is a technology product company, providing solutions in digital communication, user engagement, targeted digital advertising and FinTech products to schools, corporates and other organizations. Yara also provides cross channel platforms including mobile app-based communication, SMS and email. Understanding the growing requirement for privacy and security, our focus is on providing “controlled solutions”, where the platform is completely controlled by our respective clients with different access levels assigned to the users. For more information please visit www.yaratechnologies.com

About Seylan Bank

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 173 branches across the country and an ATM network of 216 units. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organization with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised upward, from ‘A-(lka)’ to ‘A (lka)’. The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global. Seylan Bank has also been named the Most Popular Banking Service Provider in Sri Lanka in Customer Experience by LMD consecutively in 2019 and 2020. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensure excellence across all endeavours.