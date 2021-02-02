SAT brings Veritas Technologies to the Sri Lankan market

South Asian Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. (SAT) the trusted partner for best-of-breed Information and Communication Technology products has brought in Veritas Technologies to the Sri Lankan market.

A global leader in enterprise data management, this top-tier product is marketed by its subsidiary Ezoref Technologies, a leading distributor for next generation cyber security software in Sri Lanka.

Optimising on the recent surge in global interest towards obtaining premier data related brands, SAT through Ezoref guarantees superiority. Believing in actions speaking louder than words, SAT has stepped into the digitalisation age with a vision to deliver as promised.

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in enterprise data management. An estimated fifty thousand enterprises or more, including 90% of the Fortune 500, rely on Veritas to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The company’s Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data ubiquitously, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations.

Commenting on the expansion of its portfolio, CEO of South Asian Technologies Sanjaya Padmaperuma said, “With the increasing necessity for digitalization in the workspace now more than ever, organizations need proven solutions to help secure their businesses”.

“Adding Veritas to our existing portfolio gives Ezoref a more omniscient opportunity to equip our partners and customers with the best in breed solutions. As Veritas has been a global leader in the Data Management market space the SAT team is extremely excited at the prospect of securing our clientele with a product that has a proven history with fortune 500 companies across the globe”, he added.

With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, Veritas supports more than 500 data sources and over 150 storage targets, including 50 clouds. Moreover Veritas is the sole Data Center Backup and Recovery Solution that has been categorised as a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader over the last 15 years.

Encouraging customers to harness the power of their information, Veritas Technologies empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information – their most important digital asset.

A key component in the growth of Veritas as a fundamental innovative tool is its comprehensive solutions. Consisting primarily of Backup & Recovery, SAAS Backup, Replication, Archiving, High Availability and Data Insights, Veritas continues to exceed expectations of its ever-increasing worldwide clientele.

Recognised as the master distributor of leading ICT brands in Sri Lanka, SAT has been operational for over a decade. The award winning conglomerate has an island wide reach in Sri Lanka and regional influence in Bangladesh, and Maldives. It has also a partner network of over 150 companies.