Prison intelligence unit to be reorganised to include riot control

The Prison intelligence unit is to be reorganised to include riot control, the Government said today.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to establish the Sri Lanka Prison Emergency Response Strategic Force.

The proposal was put forward by Justice Minister Ali Sabry.

“The new unit will cover 10 operations,” Cabinet co-spokesman Udaya Gammanpila said today.

Sri Lanka has experienced at least two major prison riots in recent years.

The military and Police Special Task Force had been used to control the riots resulting in deaths in both instances. (Await more details) (Colombo Gazette)