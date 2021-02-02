Over 70 people found to be infected in Kurunegala

Over 70 people have been found to be infected in Kurunegala within a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Officials said that 78 people were found to be infected in Kurunegala during this period.

The 78 people were from among 826 people who tested positive for the coronavirus during this period.

A number of infected people have been found in other parts of the country as well, with the highest being in Colombo.

Nearly 212 infected individuals were detected from Colombo, while 132 were reported from Gampaha, 131 from Kandy, 62 from Kalutara, 37 from Matale, 29 from Galle, 28 from Ratnapura, and 20 from Nuwara Eliya.

Fifteen infected individuals were detected in the Badulla district, 14 each from the Kegalle and Anuradhapura districts, and 10 from Puttalam.

Meanwhile, less that ten infected persons were reported from the Ampara, Hambantota, Matara, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa, Monaragala, Jaffna, Trincomalee, and Vavuniya districts.

Among the group, ten infected individuals were Sri Lankans who had returned from overseas recently.

The infected individuals were reported after health authorities conducted 13,392 PCR tests yesterday alone.

Sri Lanka has reported 64, 982 Covid patients to date, with 58,074 recoveries, and 6,585 under medical care.

A total of 8,088 persons are currently undergoing quarantine at 97 quarantine centres across the country.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to 323, after seven more deaths were reported yesterday.

Out of the deaths, 13 deaths were reported during the first wave of the coronavirus, and 310 were reported during the second wave since October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)