Opposition slams Government over pro-China policy

The main Opposition today accused the Government of hurting its foreign relations with India by enforcing a pro-China policy.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Lakshman Kiriella told reporters today that the China -centered policy of the former Mahinda Rajapaksa Government has extended into the incumbent Government.

Stating that the current Government has included China without a limit for the development of the country, MP Kiriella said this has caused an issue with India.

He said the security of India and Sri Lanka are tied together, and both countries require to cooperate in this regard.

MP Kirella pointed out that if Sri Lanka threatens the security of India, the latter cannot be prevented from intervening into the matter.

The SJB MP said the current situation with India is due to the actions of the Government with regard to the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port.

Pointing out that the former Government had only attempted to create a management company for the terminal, he said the media had reported falsely, stating that the Government had intended to sell part of the port.

He explained that the agreement clearly states that 49% stake will be provided to India and Japan to only manage the port, while Sri Lanka will retain the remaining 51% stake, and in no form was it informed that the stakes will be sold to foreign nations.

MP Lakshman Kiriella further pointed out that the Government had initially called off the Light Rail Transit deal with Japan, and the ECT was the second such deal to be cancelled with the country.

He said it was unclear as to how the Government intends to obtain the support of the two nations to invest in the Western Terminal of the Colombo Port as announced by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday.

The Prime Minister announcing the cancellation of the East Container Terminal with India and Japan, said however the two countries will be included in the development of the Western Terminal of the Colombo Port. (Colombo Gazette)