Land to be allocated to resettle displaced families in North

The Government has decided to allocate land to resettle displaced families in the Jaffna district.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal submitted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Urban Development and Housing to grant displaced families with plots of lands to be resettled.

The lands of approximately 10-20 perches will be purchased from private owners, subject to the valuation of the Government Valuer without going beyond the estimated amount.

The previous Cabinet had granted approval to take necessary measures for granting plots of lands consisting of 20 perches to resettle displaced persons in Jaffna.

As per the earlier proposal, per plot was estimated to cost Rs. 700,000, subject to the valuation of the Chief Valuer, for 381 families without lands and residing in welfare centres in the Jaffna district.

As of now, 233 families out of 409 residing in the welfare centres in the Jaffna district have been identified as landless and have requested authorities to provide remedial lands from venues in close proximity to their birthplace.

The Cabinet said however, it is apparent that a plot of land in the requested area of 20 perches cannot be drawn for an amount of Rs. 700,000, due to the prevailing land prices.

Therefor approval has been granted to obtain lands between 10- 20 perches from private land owners, subject to the Government valuation for this purpose. (Colombo Gazette)