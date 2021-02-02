Janashakthi Life wins at the SLIM Brand Excellence Awards 2020

Leading insurer, Janashakthi Life was recognized for their excellent performance in the “Turnaround Brand of the Year” category at the SLIM Brand Excellence Awards 2020, which was held recently at the BMICH.

The insurer received the Bronze Award in the above category in recognition of the excellent performance and successful implementation of the re-branding strategy of “Janashakthi Life”. The launch of the new brand identity was supported by an integrated brand communications campaign and the unveiling of its long-term strategic plan transitioning the organization towards a purpose-driven entity.

Commenting on this achievement, Director / Chief Executive Officer of Janashakthi Insurance PLC, Ravi Liyanage said, “we are honoured to be recognized at the SLIM Brand Excellence Awards, especially in the “Turnaround Brand of the Year” category. This win serves as a testament of our commitment and we are humbled to be recognized for a campaign that represents an important milestone for Janashakthi Life. 2020 was a year of resilience and we started 2021 with renewed energy and positivity. This achievement is a great start for the year and sets the tone for a year of progress”.

The SLIM Brand Excellence Awards is a celebration of brand excellence at national level and rewards the outstanding efforts of exceptional marketers. Through this event, SLIM endeavors to not only encourage best practices in branding, but also to raise local brands to global standards, to enhance the image of marketing in the country and that of SLIM in the region. The event translates as industry recognition of the motivation, dedication and hard work that great marketers have demonstrated in making brand champions. Each year SLIM’s panel of judges evaluates the contenders for each category of award, looking for those elusive qualities which elevate a brand above the sea of nondescript products.