Governor Willy Gamage tests positive

Southern Province Governor Professor Willy Gamage has tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, it was reported that the Governor’s personal secretary had tested positive.

The Governor had thereafter self-isolated as a precautionary measure. He is reported to have tested positive while under self-isolation.

Seven parliamentarians have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

MP Dayasiri Jayasekara was the first parliamentarian to have contracted the virus. Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader Rauff Hakeem and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara thereafter contracted COVID-19.

State Minister Piyal Nishantha de Silva, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara were later reported to have been infected.

State Minister Arundika Fernando became the seventh parliamentarian to contract the virus. (Colombo Gazette)