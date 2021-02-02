Former Speaker Lokubandara contracts Covid

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Former Speaker W.J.M. Lokubandara has tested positive for COVID-19.

Uditha Lokubandara, the son of the former Parliamentarian, told Colombo Gazette that his father had tested positive after undergoing a PCR test at the Sri Jayawardenapura hospital.

He said the former Speaker has now been transferred to a private hospital for treatment.

When inquired on the source of transmission, Uditha Lokubandara said his father had not reported to work and had remained at home over the last few days.

He said however, people had visited Lokubandara at his residence in Colombo, while he had also participated in a religious observance held at his residence yesterday.

Uditha Lokubandara said steps are being taken to immediately inform all those who had attended the religious observance, while contact tracing is also currently underway.

Earlier today, Southern Province Governor Professor Willy Gamage tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of seven parliamentarians have contracted the virus thus far.

MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara was the first parliamentarian to test positive. Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader Rauff Hakeem and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara thereafter contracted COVID-19.

State Minister Piyal Nishantha de Silva, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara were later reported to have been infected.

State Minister Arundika Fernando became the seventh parliamentarian to contract the virus. (Colombo Gazette)