Baby boy among seven new Covid victims in Sri Lanka

A baby boy is among seven new coronavirus victims in Sri Lanka, the Government said today.

The Government said that the 18 month old baby boy from Colombo 02 died while receiving treatment at Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo.

The seven deaths took the coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka to 330 today.

Among the other six victims, one is a 67-year-old female from Weligama. She died while receiving treatment at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

The second victim was an 82-year-old female from Colombo 15. She died at her residence.

The third victim was a 73-year-old woman from Waththegama. She died at the Theldeniya Base Hospital.

The fourth victim was an 80-year-old female from Nittambuwa. She died at the Pimbura Base Hospital.

The fifth victim was a 77-year-old male from Gelioya. He died at the Theldeniya Base Hospital.

The sixth victim was a 32-year-old man from Ragama. He died at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)