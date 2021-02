The All Share Price Index (ASPI) recorded its biggest single day points loss in history today.

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) said the ASPI dropped 561.75 points to close at 8,005.32 points.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 dropped 251.77 points to close at 3,187.38 points today.

In January, the All Share Price Index surpassed the 8,000 points mark.

It also recorded the biggest single day points gain in the history of 332.18 points setting a new all-time high. (Colombo Gazette)