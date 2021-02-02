ADB summit to be held in Sri Lanka in May

The 55th annual summit of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be conducted in Colombo in May 2022.

The Governing Board of the ADB has granted approval to conduct the proposed summit in Sri Lanka from 02-05 May, 2022.

The Cabinet has approved the resolution submitted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Finance Minister to formulate a plan on the necessary actions to conduct the annual summit of the ADB.

Approval has also been granted to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the ADB in this regard.

Approximately 3000- 4000 participants will be gracing the summit consisted of more than 30 Ministers of Finance from the member countries, Governors of the Central Banks, Executive Officers from major international banks and companies, local and foreign distinguished guests and journalists.

The proposed summit will be conducted over a period of four days, while it has been scheduled to conduct a number of other applicable conferences and ceremonies parallel to the event. (Colombo Gazette)