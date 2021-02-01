UNP condemns military coup in Myanmar

The United National Party (UNP) has condemned the military coup that took place in Myanmar today (01).

Issuing a statement, the UNP said in 2011 the Democratic reforms in Maynmar began with the country holding their first post-military elections in 2015. The November 2020 General-Elections was the second phase of this Democratic process.

The UNP further said the actions of the military has threatened the progress made in the country.

Last year’s General Elections in Myanmar saw an overwhelming majority of the populace vote for the National League for Democracy (NLD). The assumption of office by Myanmar’s elected state legislature would have been another step forward in the Democratization of the country.

The UNP urged the military in Myanmar to immediately reverse its decision to arrest the elected officials of the NLD.

The party said the Parliament must be allowed to convene, and the President, Prime Minister and Members of Myanmar’s Parliament must be allowed to reassume duties. (Colombo Gazette)