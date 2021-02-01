Talawakelle Lindula UC Chairman removed

Chairman of the Talawakelle, Lindula Urban Council Ashoka Sepala has been removed from his post.

A Gazette notification was issued by Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage in this regard.

The Talawakelle, Lindula Urban Council Chairman has been removed from his post after investigations found him guilty of certain allegations.

The allegations were raised by a fellow member of the Urban Council, which had been taken up for debate.

The investigation by a one-member commission had revealed that the Chairman had violated the Council’s Ordinance.

As a result, it had been decided to remove the Chairman of the Talawakelle, Lindula Urban Council from his post with effect from 29 January, 2021. (Colombo Gazette)