Student drowns while bathing in river, teacher arrested

A 16-year -old girl has died after drowning while bathing in the Walawe river on Saturday (30).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the teenager was among 15 school students who had been taken for a river bath.

The teacher of a school in Kalthota had taken the group of students for the river bath as an outdoor activity.

A female student was reported missing, following which the Police had recovered her body from the river after two hours.

Investigations by the Kalthota Police has revealed that the teacher had arranged the outdoor activity without prior approval from the school principal and Zonal Educational Director of the area.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Kalthota Police have arrested the teacher on charges of recklessness and negligent action.

He further said she will be produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)