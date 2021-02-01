Sri Lanka calls on the UN to represent the interests of all Member States

Sri Lanka has called on the United Nations (UN) to represent and reflect the interests of all Member States.

Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations Mohan Peiris, speaking at the 75th Session of the General Assembly, said that there needs to be a more geographically diverse UN workforce sensitive to the different cultures that enriches the global community.

He said it is essential to ensure that all actions taken by the system are transparent and in conjunction with adherence to and the implementation of the UN Charter.

“The UN must while addressing the challenges of our times, represent and reflect the interests of all Member States. Meaningful results on the ground at the national level, can only be ensured by seeking common ground which is the only sustainable path for addressing challenges in moving towards a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world,” Mohan Peiris said.

The former Chief Justice turned diplomat said that the year 2021, though saddled with challenges, will be an important one.

“It has been said that the pandemic presents to us a valuable opportunity for the global community to reboot itself on the path towards development that is sustainable and harmonious with the environment,” he said.

Mohan Peiris noted the importance of working together, with mutual respect and understanding, to accomplish many things.

He also said that small States like Sri Lanka have ungrudgingly accepted the burden of the MDGs and SDGs and are currently committed to achieving those goals by 2030.

Mohan Peiris also said that acts of terrorism, xenophobia, racism, intolerance, hate speech and disinformation are threats to international peace and security.

“They transcend boundaries and its prevention must be viewed as a collective responsibility by all. Sri Lanka, having faced terrorism for nearly 30 years, remains concerned by the unabated progression of terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, without an end in sight,” he said.

He also expressed regret that the UN has failed to agree on a common definition of terrorism, and there remains a lack of progress towards a comprehensive convention against international terrorism.

Mohan Peiris also reiterated Sri Lanka’s support for the work of the UN as well as that of the Secretary-General, guided by the UN Charter that the Member States have set out for the United Nations. (Colombo Gazette)