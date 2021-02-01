SLT-MOBITEL appoints popular reality stars Falan Andrea and Nuwandika Senarathna as Brand Ambassadors

SLT-Mobitel, The National Telecommunication Service Provider has appointed Sri Lanka’s popular young reality stars, Falan Andrea and Nuwandika Senarathna as brand ambassadors.

Falan and Nuwandika comes on board, as SLT-Mobitel aims to actively engage with the young vibrant audience of Sri Lanka representing different demographics. Falan and Nuwandika emerged on top in a popular reality music TV show where Falan was crowned as the winner and Nuwandika bagged the runner-up position. Both struck a chord with their respective audiences and won the hearts of the nation with their amazing vocal abilities and charisma.

As a unified brand that strives to uplift the nation’s drive to embrace tech driven ICT solutions, SLT-Mobitel recognized Falan and Nuwandika as perfect fit to helm the position of brand ambassadors and further personify the SLT-MOBITEL brand name. The successes of both Falan and Nuwandika epitomizes their stance as strong, ambitious and driven young women and has cemented their positions as the ideal role models for their already established young and loyal fan base. Falan and Nuwandika’s new roles will entail them engaging with their audience, through various projects.

Speaking on the appointment of the new brand ambassadors, Sri Lanka Telecom, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lalith Seneviratne said, “As a unified brand that focuses on enriching the people’s lifestyle and leveraging on the importance of embracing change and innovation in this digital age, we recognise that our country’s youth are even more discerning today and increasingly advanced when it comes to digital implementations that take place globally and locally. It only felt right that we bring on board fresh faces such as Falan Andrea and Nuwandika Senarathna who succeeded in making an impact on the Sri Lankan public and are true role models for their younger audiences. They are both full of life, young, ambitious and uniquely talented. Their contributions through the platforms of music and entertainment will no doubt help enlighten their fans of the message that SLT-Mobitel upholds through our products and services and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with them.”

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC is the national Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider and the leading broadband and backbone infrastructure services provider in Sri Lanka for over 163 years. SLT enables opportunities that empower Sri Lankans and elevates the country’s standing in the global arena. SLT’s transformation into a digital service provider has seen the Company move beyond telecommunications services to provide a variety of services and solutions that cater to a digital lifestyle. Mobitel, the mobile arm of SLT launched the First Commercial 4.5G/4G+ Mobile Network in South Asia in 2018 and was the first network in South Asia to successfully showcase the deployment of 5G over a Mobile Network by connecting a commercial Mobile smartphone to its 5G network exceeding speeds of 1.55Gbps. Mobitel has made great strides in recent years to expand its influence in NB-IoT, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Critical Communication technologies and solutions and has been adjudged as the Fastest 4G-LTE network in Sri Lanka for two consecutive years by Ookla, the global leader in internet speed and testing applications.