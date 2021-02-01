SLT-MOBITEL annual report secures three international awards

SLT-MOBITEL, the national ICT solutions provider, recently bagged three prestigious international awards for its Annual Report 2019 themed “Every Step of the Way… With every Fibre of our Being”, the company announced recently.

The Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Annual Report 2019 was adjudged the 1st Runner up, in the “Communication and Information Technology” category at the 24th South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Award and SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance Disclosures 2019 ceremony. The company also secured the ‘Bronze’ award for the ‘Annual Report Cover Photo/ Design’ and an ‘honors’ award for ‘Financial Data’ in the category of “Telecommunication” in the International ARC Awards 2020 ceremony.

The Awards organized by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) is considered the most prestigious accolade for financial reporting in the South Asian region and has promoted excellence in financial reporting for over two decades. The ARC Awards, has been the world’s premier annual report competition for 30 years. The Awards are globally recognized, providing a platform for the highest standards in the annual report industry.

Mr. Lalith Seneviratne , the Group Chief Executive Officer, commented on the prestigious recognition. “SLT-MOBITEL is one of the best run companies in the island, with a strong corporate governance mechanism and a robust financial management framework. As the largest ICT infrastructure provider in Sri Lanka, and as a profit-making majority state-owned company, the company is fully transparent in its financial reporting, and it is that commitment that is reflected in these prestigious international awards. SLT-MOBITEL has always been at the forefront in industry, and the recognition afforded to our efforts encourages us to move forth with determination”, he said.

The Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Annual Report 2019 – “Every Step of the Way… With every Fibre of our Being” was designed to highlight the ‘Big Picture’. SLT-MOBITEL Sri Lanka’s premier “legacy” communications provider over decades and the country’s leading proponent and provider of cutting-edge technology inspired solutions in the ICT realm that has transformed Sri Lanka. It has accomplished so much for a single purpose; to walk in step with every citizen of this country, providing the products and services they need, anticipating what they will need and adding value at every turn. It is this fact that inspired the Annual Report’s design and reporting elements.

About SLT-MOBITEL

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC is the national Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider and the leading broadband and backbone infrastructure services provider in Sri Lanka for over 163 years. SLT enables opportunities that empower Sri Lankans and elevates the country’s standing in the global arena. SLT’s transformation into a digital service provider has seen the Company move beyond telecommunications services to provide a variety of services and solutions that cater to a digital lifestyle. Mobitel, the mobile arm of SLT launched the First Commercial 4.5G/4G+ Mobile Network in South Asia in 2018 and was the first network in South Asia to successfully showcase the deployment of 5G over a Mobile Network by connecting a commercial Mobile smartphone to its 5G network exceeding speeds of 1.55Gbps. Mobitel has made great strides in recent years to expand its influence in NB-IoT, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Critical Communication technologies and solutions and has been adjudged as the Fastest LTE network in Sri Lanka for two consecutive years by Ookla, the global leader in internet speed and testing applications.