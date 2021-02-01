SampathCards continues to support cardholders with additional offers at Cargills FoodCity, Keells & on essential expenses

In a bid to offer greater assistance to cardholders during these trying times, SampathCards is offering Sampath Mastercard, Visa Credit and Debit Cardholders and Sampath Bank American Express Credit Cardmembers a host of added savings and other benefits on a wide range of essential expenses.

This includes 0% interest extended settlement plans on transactions made at educational institutions, hospitals, insurance companies and utility service providers as well as savings of up to 20% at Cargills FoodCity and Keells outlets around the island.

Inviting cardholders to avail themselves of the benefits on offer, Darshin Pathinayake. Head of Card Centre, Sampath Bank PLC, said, “At SampathCards, we are committed to delivering greater value to our cardholders through every phase of their lives. Standing by them during this global health and financial crisis, we have continued to extend a wide range of discounts, benefits and privileges. As part of our efforts to offer assistance with essential expenses, we are introducing 0% interest extended settlement plans on certain unavoidable expenses and are also offering discounts at supermarkets. We will continue to roll out more supportive measures to assist them during these challenging times.”

Helping cardholders with their educational expenses, SampathCards is offering six months 0% interest extended settlement plans on transactions over Rs. 15,000/- made at any educational institution until 28th February 2021.

Cardholders can obtain SampathCards’ support in the unfortunate event of incurring medical expenses through the six months 0% interest extended settlement plans on offer, for transactions over Rs.25,000/- made at any local hospital until 30th June 2021.

Insurance expenses too are covered under this promotion with six months 0% interest extended settlement plans being offered on transactions over Rs.25,000/- made at any local insurance company until 28th February 2021.

SampathCards is also offering relief on utility bill payments. Cardholders can avail themselves of three months 0% interest extended settlement plans on payments of Rs.2,500 or more made to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Lanka Electricity Company (LECO) and National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB). These payments should be made via the partner website, Sampath Automated Bill Settlement (SABS) facility, PayEasy or directly at the partner location.

Making these payments in full using their Sampath Mastercard, Visa or Sampath Bank American Express credit cards, cardholders can request for the extended settlement plans by simply calling 011 2 300 604 and providing the necessary transaction details within 14 days of the transaction date.

Helping cardholders save more on everyday essentials, SampathCards is offering Sampath Mastercard and Visa Credit Cardholders a discount of 20% on fresh vegetables, fruits, and seafood purchased at Cargills FoodCity outlets, on bills of over Rs. 2,000. Extending the same assistance towards the debit cardholders, Sampath Mastercard and Visa Debit Cardholders too can receive 10% savings on these purchases at the country’s largest supermarket chain. Valid on all Saturdays, until 27th February 2021, the discounts on offer are set to help cardholders cut down on their monthly food and grocery expenses and be financially prudent while eating healthy during these difficult times.

SampathCards is also offering Sampath Mastercard & Visa Credit Cardholders a discount of 20% on Keells branded products at all Keells and Super K outlets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, until 25th February 2021 to help save on their daily purchases.

In line with its steadfast commitment to delivering greater value to its cardholders and supporting them at all times, since March 2020 SampathCards have introduced a series of relief measures aimed at assisting their cardholders financially. This included extensions on payment dates, interest and late payment charge waivers, as well as reductions in minimum due payments and interest rates. SampathCards also offered a wide range of additional shopping discounts and benefits to help cardholders create unforgettable experiences and enjoy the festive season responsibly with their loved ones.