MullenLowe Group retains top architects and interior designers to inspire a new work culture post COVID

Sri Lanka’s leading multinational advertising company, The MullenLowe Group has entered into a partnership with Nela De Zoysa Design Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, a-designstudio and Westgate, to design its new premises in Colombo 5 under the theme “Luxury Play”. The unique office space is set to break all traditional boundaries and formality to inspire teams to work collaboratively and productively. Key aspects of the design are to encourage working mothers to have a better work-life-balance, promote healthier living in a relaxed atmosphere and spaces to encourage staff to discover and build their talent. Over 40 interested interior design companies responded to the RFP, of which 5 companies were selected to make an initial submission. After a competitive process which lasted, 3 weeks a-designstudio in collaboration with Nela De Zoysa Design Corporation (Pvt) Ltd and Westgate were appointed to design and execute the project.

Sanjula Amaraseka – Architectural Designer of a-designstudio said, “Nela De Zoysa Design Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, in collaboration with a-designstudio are thrilled to present a fresh new design outlook for the interior space of MullenLowe Group. We are honoured to have been commissioned with the interior designer’s scope for this project and will strive to create multifunctional workspaces with energetic themes, keeping in mind all types of creative individuals working for MullenLowe. The flow of functionality within all spaces will play a key role in the overall design concept, whilst providing both communicative spaces and private areas which are not monotonous and inspires creativity and interaction.

“We are excited to collaborate with industry leaders to deliver something truly distinctive for MullenLowe. We are confident that we will be able to rise to the challenge and ensure that the vision of a-designstudio is realised and that the staff of MullenLowe will be inspired daily to continue to create exceptional work for which they are already known for. ” said, Elisha Gomes – Director, Westgate International (Pvt) Ltd

Commenting on the appointment Thayalan Bartlett – Chief Executive Officer of MullenLowe Group Sri Lanka said, “We live in times where the line between work and leisure have blurred. We want to restore and preserve the independency of both environments by trying to mitigate the pressures at home and office and assist staff to be their best when it comes to family and work. Of all the submissions we received we felt that a-designstudio in collaboration with Nela De Soyza of Design Corporation (Pvt) Ltd and Westgate understood our requirement best and we are excited to be working with them.”

MullenLowe Sri Lanka was established as LDB Lintas in 1993 and was subsequently referred to as Lowe LDB, an agency which comes from a powerful creative lineage. It came to be known as MullenLowe as a result of a merger with US-based network Mullen in 2015. A majority of MullenLowe’s business comes from global FMCG giant Unilever. In addition, it works with some of the country’s leading brands in carbonated soft drinks, banking and finance, insurance, biscuits, milk foods, Tea, FinTech, personal & beauty care products, mobile communications, data and consumer electronics. The group possesses vast cross-category knowledge which gives it an edge when it comes to effective work. The Group represents 5 strategic verticals offering expertise in Creative, Strategy Consultancy, Activation, Digital and Public Relations. Rated as the 36th in the world and placed within the top 10 most effective agencies in APAC by Effie Index 2020 the MullenLowe Group is known for hyperbundling its offering using its verticals to offer meaningful solutions for brands. The company continues to dominate the top 10 most advertised categories by 80% and the top 20 most advertised categories by 50%, making it by far, the most influential brand communications company in Sri Lanka.