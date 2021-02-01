Mother and child murdered in Ambalanoya

A mother and her 10-year-old child have been stabbed to death in the Damana area in Ambalanoya.

The Police said the victims had been stabbed with a sharp weapon inside their house.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the house by the Police this morning.

The woman has been identified as a 33-year-old mother of one.

The cause for the double homicide has not been ascertained and the suspects involved in the crime are yet to be identified.

The Police have commenced further investigations into the murders. (Colombo Gazette)