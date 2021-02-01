Legal action against anyone violating home quarantine rules

Legal action will be filed against individuals who violate quarantine regulations, the Police warned today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said a special operation was launched today to apprehend those disregarding quarantine regulations.

Stating that they have received reports of individuals violating quarantine laws, he said legal action will be filed against them after they complete their quarantine period.

DIG Ajith Rohana said nearly 122,000 individuals have been placed in self-isolation at their residences at present.

Stern action will be taken against those leaving their houses and against those entertaining visitors during this period.

He further urged the public to follow health guidelines and to strictly adhere to quarantine regulations. (Colombo Gazette)