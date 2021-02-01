Health Ministry asserts minor side- effects following vaccine jab normal

No major side- effects have been reported following the vaccination of COVID-19 vaccines in Sri Lanka, health authorities said.

Health Services Director General Dr. Hemantha Herath told reporters today that only common side- effects, such as fever and muscle pain, which are regular symptoms of immunization have been reported thus far.

Thereby, the public must not fear to get the vaccination, he encouraged.

Stating that only frontline health workers have received the vaccines thus far, Dr. Hemantha Herath said the vaccination will be provided to the public very soon.

The administration of COVID-19 vaccines commenced at selected hospitals in the Western Province on 29 January.

Dr. Herath said the vaccination program continued on 30 and 31 January, and nearly 59,154 individuals have been vaccinated as of Sunday night (31).

The vaccination process has commenced in all Provinces and at various hospitals in several districts as of today, he said.

The Health Services Deputy Director said they believe a large number of frontline workers will be vaccinated across the country over the next three days, starting from today. (Colombo Gazette)