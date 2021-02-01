Final report on Easter attacks handed over to President

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

The final report was handed over to the President at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Commission was appointed in September 2019 by former President Maithripala Sirisena, weeks ahead of the 2019 Presidential Election.

Following the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019 the President had appointed a three-member committee to investigate the incident and the committee handed over its report to the President in June.

A Parliament Select Committee was also appointed to record statements related to the attacks and the committee will submit its report next month.

In December 2020, the term of the Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks was extended until January 31, 2021.

Several politicians and other individuals, including former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have appeared before the PCoI probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks. (Colombo Gazette)