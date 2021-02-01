Another 27 returnees test positive

Over 25 individuals who had arrived from overseas have tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said the infected individuals were 27 Sri Lankans who had returned from overseas.

They are among 864 infected persons detected in the last 24-hours ending at 06.00a.m. today.

Nearly 85 Sri Lankans who had arrived from overseas had tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2021.

From the remaining 837 infected individuals detected in Sri Lanka, 362 infected individuals were detected from the Colombo District, 88 from the Gampaha District, and 81 from the Kandy District.

The NOCPC said they were detected after health authorities conducted 15, 628 PCR tests yesterday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka stands at 64,156 as of this morning, with 57,158 recoveries, and 6,682 persons under medical care.

The NOCPC said 7,444 individuals are undergoing quarantine at 98 military-run quarantine centres across the country.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka has increased to 308, after three more deaths were reported yesterday.

Among the deaths reported so far, 295 were reported following the second coronavirus outbreak reported since October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)