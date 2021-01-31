Three killed after vehicle loses control and rams into wall in Ekala

Three people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a wall in Ekala today.

The Police said that the vehicle was heading towards Minuwangoda from Ja-Ela when it skidded off the road.

The vehicle had crashed into a wall crushing those inside.

The driver of the vehicle and two others were admitted to hospital for treatment.

However all three were later pronounced dead at the Ragama hospital.

The victims were males aged 69, 49 and 47.

Investigations into the accident are underway. (Colombo Gazette)