Number of plastic items including single-use sachet packets banned

A number of plastic items including single-use sachet packets have been banned.

The Ministry of Environment has issued a gazette notification imposing the ban with effect from 31, March 2021.

Accordingly, the use of Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material to package agrochemicals has been banned.

Also banned are sachets having less than or equal to a net volume of 20ml/ net weight of 20g (except for packing food and medicines), inflatable toys (except balloons, balls, water floating/pool toys, and water sports gear) and cotton buds with plastic stems (except plastic cotton buds used for medical/clinical treatment).