Minor tremor recorded in the Walapane area in Nuwara Eliya

A minor tremor was recorded in the Walapane area in Nuwara Eliya today, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) said.

The tremor was recorded at approximately 2.59 this morning (Sunday).

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) said the tremor recorded 2.0 on the Richter Scale.

Earlier, on 22 January a minor earth tremor was recorded in Walapane.

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said the tremor measured 1.8 on the Richter Scale.

Officials have been on alert over the Victoria Dam following recent tremors felt in Kandy.

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera had said that the authorities were prepared to face an eventuality if a more powerful tremor is felt in Kandy.

Minor tremors were felt in parts of Kandy in August, September, November and December last year. (Colombo Gazette)