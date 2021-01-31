Legal action against fake news involving Health Minister

Legal action is to be taken over fake news published on social media against Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, the Health Ministry said.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi is receiving treatment in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Health Minister’s media unit said that fake news is being circulated on social media claiming that she had returned home after complaining about poor facilities at the hospital.

There have been reports that she had taken a ventilator and a nurse and gone home claiming that the facilities at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) were poor.

However, the Health Minister’s media unit said that the Minister continues to receive treatment at the IDH hospital in Angoda.

The Minister’s media unit said that steps are being taken now to initiate legal action against fake news being spread on social media. (Colombo Gazette)