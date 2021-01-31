Isolation imposed in parts of Narahenpita and other areas lifted

The isolation status imposed in parts of Narahenpita and other areas will be lifted tomorrow morning (Monday).

The Government Information Department said that the isolation status imposed on 100 Watta in the Narahenpita Police Division will be lifted at 5am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the isolation status imposed on Lower St. Andrew’s Place, Upper St. Andrew’s Place and Andrew’s Road in the Port Police Division will also be lifted at 5am tomorrow.

The Government said that the isolation status imposed on 90 Watta in the Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division in the Peliyagoda Police Division will also be lifted at the same time.

The Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association had said last week that the coronavirus situation in Sri Lanka is currently out of control.

PHI Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya had told Colombo Gazette that the spread of the virus has reached an unmanageable situation.

He said that employees at various hospitals, students at a number of schools, police personnel, and government employees have contracted the virus.

“This has prompted many wards at hospitals to be closed, and several government departments and schools to also temporarily suspend operations,” he said.

Baalasooriya said the key reason for this is due to employees at most institutions working at full capacity and their usage of public transportation.

Pointing out that the easing of travel movements during the Christmas and New Year holidays has also contributed to the increase in the spread of COVID-19, Baalasooriya said that people who left the Western Province during this period have spread the virus to other provinces. (Colombo Gazette)