Engine drivers to boycott made in China carriages

Engine drivers have decided to boycott operating trains with railway carriages made in China.

The Locomotive Engine Operators’ Union (LEOU) Secretary Indika Dodangoda said that railway carriages made in China pose a threat to the safety of the passengers.

He said that when engine drivers put the brakes on the engine, railway carriages made in China continue for a fair distance before coming to a halt.

Dodangoda told reporters today that railway carriages made in China need to be properly maintained to ensure they meet the local standards.

He said that until concerns raised over the railway carriages made in China are addressed engine drivers will boycott operating trains with those railway carriages.

Last September, Transport Minister Gamini Lokuge had instructed the Railway Engineering Department to submit a report on faulty Chinese train compartments in Sri Lanka.

Minister Lokuge instructed the Railway Engineering Department to inquire and submit a report as a number of complaints were filed by train engine drivers in this regard in the recent past.

The Engine Drivers Union pointed out that nearly 200 mishaps had been reported in the recent past due to faulty brakes on Chinese train compartments. (Colombo Gazette)