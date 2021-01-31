Dehiwala, Pinnawala Zoo and Ridiyagama Safari Park to reopen

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Dehiwala Zoo and Pinnawala Zoo and Ridiyagama Safari Park will reopen to the public from tomorrow (February 01), officials said.

The zoos had been temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However State Minister of Wildlife Protection Wimalaweera Dissanayake said that the Government has now decided to reopen the zoos and safari park.

He said that the decision was taken after considering the plight of the employees with the zoos remaining closed and the impact on the economy.

The Dehiwala Zoo and Pinnawala Zoo is set to be open 7 days a week and the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage 3 days of the week for foreign tourists and 4 days for local tourists.

Tourists visiting the Ridiyagama Safari Park are expected to book their tickets online.

The zoos and safari park will operate in line with the health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)