Tourists scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka from Kazakhstan and Russia

Tourists are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka from Kazakhstan and Russia, former Ambassador Udayanga Weeratunga said today.

Weeratunga, now a tourist promoter, said that a charter flight is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka from Kazakhstan early next month.

He also said that a charter flight is scheduled to arrive from Russia.

Weeratunga however said that the Sri Lankan authorities must reconsider the number of PCR tests conducted on the tourists.

He insisted that the PCR tests must be limited to one PCR test as opposed to around four PCR tests.

Weeratunga also said that the tourists must be allowed to move out of the bio bubble if the PCR test result is negative.

He was speaking at an online discussion today on the strategies to revive tourism organised by the International Chamber of Commerce in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)