SLC denies claims of promoting “born again” religious groups

Sri Lanka cricket authorities have denied claims of promoting certain religious groups.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) rejected as baseless certain allegations raised against Sri Lanka National players, coaches, selectors and officials.

Allegations have been made that the present administrators of Sri Lanka Cricket are working towards promoting an agenda of certain “born again” religious groups.

“Sri Lanka Cricket steadfastly denies this false and fabricated allegation which has no substance to it. We wish to caution the persons with vested interests, who throw such allegations to be mindful of the fact that the game of cricket is followed ardently by every citizen of this country and is the primary sport that unites the Nation, which consists of a population representing diverse backgrounds, ethnicity, and religion,” SLC said in a statement today.

SLC added that the Sri Lanka Cricket Team had experienced the love and affection of the entire country and its people, when the Sri Lanka National Team won the 1996 Cricket World Cup, T20i World Cup in 2014 and Asia Cup victories.

“We wish to state that SLC works in line with the ICC Anti-Discrimination Policy for International Cricket which confirms a level of commitment from the ICC and its Members to promote and encourage participation at all levels regardless of race, colour, religion, descent, culture, ethnic origin, nationality, sex, gender, sexual orientation, disability, marital status, and/or maternity status and to ensure that there is no discrimination in the sport,” SLC added.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that whilst it pays the utmost respect to the right granted on every person by the Constitution of the Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka to freedom of religion including the freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his/her choice, in no way does SLC take into consideration any person’s religion or what he/she believes in for any affairs of Sri Lanka Cricket. (Colombo Gazette)