Several people found to be infected in Fort and Gotatuwa

A number of people infected with the coronavirus have been detected in the Fort and Gotatuwa areas.

Officials said that 74 infected persons were detected in Gotatuwa and 60 people in Fort.

They are among 313 people found to be infected in the Colombo District over the 24-hour period ending at 6am today (Saturday).

Apart from Fort and Gotatuwa a few people were also found to be infected in others parts of Colombo, including Bambalapitiya, Narahenpita, Kollupitiya, Kotahena and Grandpass.

A total of 859 people were found to be infected around the country during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today (Saturday). (Colombo Gazette)