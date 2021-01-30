Relatives of politicians get postings at overseas Sri Lankan Missions

By Easwaran Rutnam

A number of relatives of politicians have been appointed to postings at Sri Lankan Missions overseas, the Daily Mirror learns.

Among those said to have been received appointments are Dulmini Attanayake, daughter of Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Tissa Attanayake and Randula Gunawardane, daughter of Minister Bandula Gunawardane.

Also receiving an appointment at a Sri Lankan Mission overseas is Subashini Samaranayake, daughter of Director General of the Presidential Media Unit, Mohan Samaranayake.

A senior Foreign Ministry officials speaking to the Daily Mirror on the condition of anonymity confirmed some of the appointments.

However, the official insisted that the political appointments were given to suitable people backed with the required experience or educational qualifications.

The official specifically picked out Randula Gunewardane saying she was highly qualified and suitable to the posting she is expected to get.

She is expected to be appointed as the Third Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka at the United Nations.

When contacted by the Daily Mirror, MP Tissa Attanayake said his daughter was given the appointment by the former government.

He said that Dulmini Attanayake was given the political appointment by former Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana.

A cabinet paper was issued in July 2019 but the process was suspended in November 2019 as a result of the Presidential election, Attanayake said.

He said that the current administration was only taking forward that cabinet paper and it was not a fresh appointment.

Attanayake also insisted that his daughter, who is to be appointed as Third Secretary to the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra, Australia, is qualified for the post.

He says she has the educational qualifications for the position and attacking her based on political affiliations is unacceptable.

When contacted by the Daily Mirror, Mohan Samaranayake said he had no comment to make on the matter.

Minister Bandula Gunawardane could not be reached for a comment. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)