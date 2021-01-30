Over 37,800 Covid vaccinations in Sri Lanka so far

Over 37,800 Covid vaccinations have been conducted in Sri Lanka so far, the Health Ministry said.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 37,825 people have been vaccinated since yesterday.

The Health Ministry said that as of 7.45PM 32,539 people were vaccinated today.

Today was the second day of the Covid vaccination program which began at the Army Hospital in Colombo yesterday.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said that in total, 5,286 COVID vaccinations were carried out yesterday (Friday).

It said that so far there have not been any reports of anyone suffering from any side effects.

Sri Lanka kicked off the coronavirus vaccination drive yesterday with the first jabs given to three soldiers at the Army Hospital in Colombo.

Senior Consultant Physician at the IDH in Angoda Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama became the first healthcare official to receive the vaccine.

Frontline health workers, the Army and Police are on the priority list to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccines gifted by India arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday in a special Air India flight.

Under the Government of India’s #VaccineMaitri programme, India has gifted 500,000 doses of made-in-India Covishield vaccines to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)