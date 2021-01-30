France closes borders to most non-EU travel

The new restrictions will affect the UK, now no longer in the EU, but its transport minister clarified on Twitter that the change would not impact hauliers transporting goods to or from the UK.

The threat of a third national lockdown in France has loomed large all week, following warnings by top health officials that one would be needed amid high hospital rates and the spread of new variants.

But on Friday, following a defence and security meeting, Mr Castex said in a televised statement it could still be prevented.

“We know the grave impact [of a lockdown]. Tonight, looking at the data of the past few days, we consider that we can still give ourselves a chance to avoid one,” he said.

Under the rule change starting on Sunday, all travel will be banned from outside the EU unless for vital reasons.

All arrivals from inside the EU will also now have to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test – with the exception of cross-border workers. This rule previously only applied to air and sea arrivals, not those arriving by road.

Aside from the new travel rules, the prime minister also said large, non-food shopping centres would close, while home-working rules would be reinforced.