State Department calls on Sri Lanka to respect religious faiths

The United States has called on Sri Lanka to respect religious faiths when disposing bodies.

The US State Department noted that the coronavirus has taken too many lives.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) urged the Sri Lankan Government to accommodate religious faiths and cultural traditions, in accordance with international public health guidelines.

“COVID-19’s tragedy has taken too many lives. We urge Gov of Sri Lanka to respect & accommodate religious faiths & cultural traditions, in accordance w/international public health guidelines, so that people can say farewell to their loved ones in ways consistent w/their beliefs,” the State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted.

Sri Lanka has so far refused to allow Muslims to bury the remains of coronavirus victims. (Colombo Gazette)