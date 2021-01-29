Sri Lanka recalls working with India helped defeat LTTE

Sri Lanka says its close relationship with India during the war helped defeat the LTTE.

Former Secretary to the President, Lalith Weeratunga, today recalled the role he played in discussions held with India as part of a troika which included then Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and then Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

He said that the discussions ensured that all the facts were placed on the table and both sides were on the same page.

“That helped us win a war that everybody said was not winnable,” he said

Weeratunga was speaking at the Angoda Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) today during the official launch of the Covid vaccination program using vaccines gifted by India.

He said that India was now helping Sri Lanka win another war, the war against the coronavirus.

Weeratunga said that India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay assisted in a big way to ensure Sri Lanka obtained the vaccines.

Over 2430 individuals were vaccinated today as part of the vaccination program. (Colombo Gazette)