Over 890 people including 40 returnees found to be infected

Over 890 people including 40 returnees have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka over the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Officials said that 892 people were found to be infected based on results of tests received during this period.

Of the 892 people 40 are Sri Lankans who returned from overseas.

The rest include 298 people from the Colombo District and 203 people from the Gampaha District.

A number of arrivals have tested positive for the coronavirus in January alone.

Yesterday another 30 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas had been found to be infected.

On Wednesday seven arrivals had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Four individuals who had arrived from overseas had tested positive for COVID-19 on 13 January.

Another four Sri Lankans who returned from overseas had tested positive for the coronavirus on 17 January.

On 19 January it was reported that 47 Sri Lankan arrivals had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On 20 January officials said that nine Sri Lankans who had arrived from overseas had tested positive.

Sri Lankan authorities have said that the repatriation process will, however, continue despite several arrivals testing positive for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)