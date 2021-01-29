No side effects reported after 5,286 COVID jabs

There have not been any side effects reported after 5,286 COVID jabs in Sri Lanka today (29), the Health Ministry said.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said that 1,886 health staff were vaccinated at the Colombo National Hospital today.

Meanwhile, vaccinations were also carried out at the Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Army Hospital, Army Camp in Panagoda, Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Homagama Base Hospital, Mulleriyawa Base Hospital, Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), and the Navy Camp in Welisara.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said that in total, 5,286 COVID vaccinations were carried out today (Friday).

It said that so far there have not been any reports of anyone suffering from any side effects.

Sri Lanka kicked off the coronavirus vaccination drive today with the first jabs given to three soldiers at the Army Hospital in Colombo.

Senior Consultant Physician at the IDH in Angoda Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama became the first healthcare official to receive the vaccine.

Frontline health workers, the Army and Police are on the priority list to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccines gifted by India arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday in a special Air India flight.

Under the Government of India’s #VaccineMaitri programme, India has gifted 500,000 doses of made-in-India Covishield vaccines to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)