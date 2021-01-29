Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crosses the 300 mark

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka has crossed the 300 mark.

The Government Information Department said that eight new deaths were confirmed today taking the death toll to 305.

Of the eight new deaths, one person is a 65-year-old man from Kolonnawa. He was transferred to the Iranawila treatment facility from the Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He died while receiving treatment at the Iranawila treatment facility.

The second victim is a 67-year-old woman from Panadura. She died at the Panadura Base Hospital.

The third victim is a 58-year-old man from Galle. He died at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The fourth victim is a 90-year-old woman from Kalutara. She died at the Kalutara General Hospital.

The fifth victim is an 80-year-old man from Moratuwa. He died at the Pimbura Base Hospital.

The sixth victim is a 43-year-old woman from Piliyandala. She died at the Kotelawala Defence Hospital.

The seventh victim is a 63-year-old man from Sainthamaruthu. He died at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The eighth victim is a 66-year-old woman from Ratnapura. She had also died at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. (Colombo Gazette)