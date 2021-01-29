COPE issues summons on Sri Lanka Cricket Board

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has issued summons on the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

COPE Chairman, Professor Charitha Herath said that Sri Lanka Cricket has been summoned to appear before the Committee on the 11th of February.

Sri Lanka Cricket has been accused in the past of financial mismanagement.

Meanwhile, the National Child Protection Authority has been called before COPE on the 12th of February.

The Parliament media unit said that the Special Audit Report on the National Child Protection Authority relating to child abuse in Sri Lanka will be discussed at the meeting.

The Parliament media unit also said that the project to resettle families living in High-risk Land Slide Zones in the Kandy District is scheduled to be discussed by COPE on the 24th of February.

The environmental audit report on importing and management of usage of plastic and post usage in Sri Lanka is scheduled to be taken up for discussion on the 26th of February. (Colombo Gazette)