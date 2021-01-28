Vaccination to begin at six hospitals in and around Colombo

By Easwaran Rutnam

The coronavirus vaccination programme will begin at six hospital in and around Colombo.

The Health Ministry said that the vaccination programme will be carried out on the staff at six hospitals tomorrow (Friday).

Health Services Deputy Director General Dr. Hemantha Herath said that selected staff at the Colombo National Hospital, Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Homagama Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

He said that around 25 percent of the staff at these hospitals will be vaccinated at the start.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said the remaining employees will be vaccinated over the next few days.

He said that the names of the frontline health workers who will receive the jab at the start have already been collected.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that all those listed as priority will receive the vaccination over the next several days.

He said that preparations have been completed to receive, transport and store the vaccines from India in Sri Lanka. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)