Special Covid operation in Western Province including at 12 exit points

By Easwaran Rutnam

A special Covid operation was launched today in the Western Province including at 12 exit points.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that antigen tests and PCR tests will be conducted during the operation.

The Police had earlier announced that antigen tests and PCR tests will be conducted at 11 exit points in the Western Province.

However, DIG Ajith Rohana today said that antigen tests and PCR tests will be conducted at 12 exit points on people leaving the Western Province.

“If your vehicle is stopped for a Covid test please extend your support. Do not object,” he said.

He said that passengers travelling in long-distance buses will also be tested.

In addition. he said that tests will also be conducted at fish stalls, vegetable stalls and public markets in the Western Province.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that inspections will also be conducted on private and public institutions to ensure they follow the health guidelines.

He said that a number of institutions have been found to be violating the health guidelines over the past few days.

The Police Spokesman said that legal action has been filed against these institutions. (Colombo Gazette)