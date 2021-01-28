Public urged to contact hotline if any threat to National security

The public have been urged to contact the special Police hotline if they have any information on a threat to National security.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a special operations center was established last July to receive information pertaining to threats to National security, drug trafficking and criminal gangs.

He said the public can call the hotline on 1997 to provide such information.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that Police officers have been deployed at the special operations center to receive information from the public.

Last week the Police arrested over 3000 people in connection with various crimes, including the possession of narcotics and for being on the wanted list of criminals.

The arrest was made during a special three-hour operation conducted around the island.

Some 20,000 Police officers were deployed for the operation. (Colombo Gazette)